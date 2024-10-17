Brandon SB discusses green energy, lawns, and traffic

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—The Brandon Selectboard convened for its regular meeting on Monday evening.

After perfunctory business as the Board of Cannabis Control Commissioners and Liquor Control Commissioners, the Board undertook the main agenda for the evening, beginning with Brandon Town Manager Seth Hopkins’ report, which is printed in full in this issue.

Highlights from the report included:

Brandon’s Highway Department, along with municipal road crews across Vermont, had been recognized by the state for its work during the summer floods of 2023 and 2024.

The damage to Sanderson Covered Bridge on Pearl Street would cost $25,000 to repair, according to two separate estimates received by the town. The town’s insurer is pursuing the claim against the insurer of the trucking company whose driver caused the damage. In a separate incident last week, the guardrail leading to the bridge was also damaged by a driver suspected of DUI.

The town has learned that it has the legal authority to place a stop sign at the intersection of Marble Street and Park Street in Brandon, turning the intersection from a three-way stop to a four-way. Residents have complained that the three-way stop is unsafe and confusing. Mr. Hopkins advised the Board to undertake a complete review of the town’s traffic ordinance, which has not been updated since the early 1990s. Mr. Hopkins suggested that the review be conducted by a working group consisting of 2 Selectboard members, the town manager, the Highway Department Chief, and the Police Chief.

There is a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission that needs to be filled in order for the Commission to have a quorum to run meetings. Currently, the Commission is unable to meet. Anyone interested in the position should contact Seth Hopkins at manager@brandonvermont.gov.

Board member Brian Coolidge asked Mr. Hopkins about the Police Department’s budget overruns for the past 2 years. Last year, the Department was $43K overbudget. The year before, it was $30K overbudget. Mr. Hopkins replied that the overage would come out of the unrestricted portion of the town’s general fund, though last year other departments finished the year underbudget and that unused budgeted money offset the Police Department’s overage, thus reducing the amount needed from the general fund.

An attendee expressed concern that the Airstream Rally two weeks ago had damaged the lawn behind the Brandon Inn and that the rallygoers had improperly disposed of their graywater on the grass. He asked who would be responsible for repairing the damage.

Mr. Hopkins replied that he had already toured the site with the owner of the Inn, Sid Beccar Varela. Mr. Hopkins said that Mr. Beccar Varela had been happy with the event and took the damage in stride. He also said that the town would pay to restore the lawn. Mr. Hopkins also reminded the room that the various owners of the Inn have been generous with the public use of their private property over the years and that it was in the town’s interest to maintain a good relationship with them. He also noted that the town benefitted financially from the retail revenue generated by the event, which was estimated to be in the neighborhood of $20,000, because the town taxes an extra 1% on sales in Brandon.

“Your taxes won’t go down, but they also won’t go up as much as they might have” without the additional revenue, he said.

Appointment of Acting Zoning Administrator

The Board unanimously appointed Natalie Steen to be Acting Zoning Administrator (AZA). The AZA steps in when the town’s Zoning Administrator, currently Larry Stevens, is unable to perform their duties, as when there is a conflict of interest. For example, if Mr. Stevens sought a construction permit for his own property, the AZA would step in to evaluate the application. The AZA is an uncompensated position.

Mr. Hopkins and Board member Heather Nelson both gave Ms. Steen their enthusiastic endorsement, noting that she has been a member of the Planning Commission for a long time, in addition to other volunteer positions she’s held in town.

Yearly ‘Green Fleet’ Review

Board member Tim Guiles presented the annual “Green Fleet” policy review to the Board. The Green Fleet policy was designed to bring Brandon in line with Vermont’s carbon-reduction goals:

25% reduction by 2025

40% reduction by 2030

80% reduction by 2050

Mr. Guiles’s report monitored the town’s use of gas, diesel, #2 heating oil, and propane for the past year, to determine whether the town is on track to meet these goals.

According to the report, “while we are doing good things to reduce our energy usage, the 7-year trend shows that Brandon’s carbon footprint is essentially flat.” The report goes on to list several ways in which Brandon can get back on track to mee the 2025 goal. These include:

Shifting to heat pumps as a primary heating source and providing better insulation at the wastewater plant

Building a new garage for the Highway Department

Replacing gas-fueled vehicles with electric vehicles

The report also indicates that while there are feasible alternatives to propane, gas, and heating oil, there are currently no practical alternatives to diesel for the heavy machinery that requires it. However, the report urges Brandon to continue looking for alternatives for long-term reductions.

The entire report is available for review in the Selectboard packet for 10/14/24 on the town website.

In response to the report, an attendee presented the Board with an article from The Guardian newspaper that outlined some of the purported dangers and pitfalls of lithium as a major component of batteries for electric vehicles. The article stated that mining and processing lithium for batteries was potentially deleterious to the environment. The Board requested copies of the article.

Boy Scout parade road closure

The Board approved the closure of Park Street from Celebration Rentals to the Brandon Inn from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 for “Scouts’ Salute to Veterans” parade. According to the submitted proposal, last year’s parade involved 237 participants.

Mr. Hopkins said that the closure does not pose an undue burden on the town because Route 7 remains unaffected and there are reasonable detours around the affected area.

The vote to approve the closure was 4 to 1, with Mr. Guiles voting against.

Stay of tree execution

A public hearing on the proposed removal of a historic maple on Park Street was postponed because the resident who had requested the hearing was unwell and unable to attend. The hearing will be conducted instead at the next regular meeting, scheduled to take place on October 28.

Public comment

During the public-comment portion of the meeting, an attendee asked the Board whether the town would be undertaking a survey of its lead water pipes, as per new federal regulations. Mr. Hopkins replied that water pipes are the purview of the Fire District, which is separate from the town. Any concerns about the scheduling or cost of such a review should be addressed to them.

Vicki Disorda, pastor at the Brandon United Methodist Church, announced a lasagna dinner at the church, its first community dinner in many years. The dinner will be held at the church from 5 to 7 on Saturday, October 19. Adults $10, children $6.

Board chair Doug Bailey reminded the room that the Budget Committee would be meeting on Tuesday, October 15 after the Candidates’ Forum at Town Hall. The Committee will also meet on Monday, November 4 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

An attendee told the Board and Town Manager that his adult son had called Brandon PD to report a dangerously speeding car and was hung up on when he asked to speak to an officer instead of whoever had answered the phone. Mr. Hopkins said he would bring it up with the Police Chief at their next meeting.

Warrants

The Board unanimously approved a warrant in the amount of $590,620.51 to cover its obligations and expenses.